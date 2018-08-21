Charlotte Premium Outlets to host Labor Day Super Sale

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets invites the community to get a head start on fall fashion shopping with the Labor Day Super Sale on Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

The sale offers deals on top of savings up to 65 percent every day. Brands include Kate Spade New York, Converse, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH.

The sale takes place 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Charlotte Premium Outlets, 5404 New Fashion Way.



Visit www.premiumoutlets.com/charlotte for details.