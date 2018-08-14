Carolinas Medical Center tops city hospital rankings

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center was recognized as the “Best Hospital” in the Charlotte Metro region by U.S. News & World Report’s annual hospital rankings.

It’s orthopedics was also ranked among the top 50 programs in the nation.

Carolinas Medical Center was also recognized for high-performing programs in cancer, gastroenterology & gi surgery, neurology & neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology.

“In a growing community, our world-class team of more than 1,100 providers is dedicated to providing the best clinical programs to our patients and this a reflection of their commitment and skill,” Chief Medical Officer Gary Little said.