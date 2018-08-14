Butin Integrated Communications named finalist for PR award

CHARLOTTE – Butin Integrated Communications has been selected as a finalist for “Small PR Firm of the Year” in PR News’ 2018 Platinum PR & Agency Elite Awards.

The marketing communications agency specializes in the food, travel and lifestyle industries, with offices in Charlotte and St. Simons Island, Ga.

Established in 2005, Butin expanded to the Charlotte area more than three years ago to capitalize on the city’s young talent pool, as well as its accelerated economic growth.

“When we hit a certain stage in our development a few years ago, we knew it was time to also commit to a more-metropolitan setting and align ourselves in a market brimming with bright, creative young professionals,” said Mary Butin, the company’s founder and CEO. “Charlotte has more than held up to that promise.”

The agency also is in the running in the blog category for the website “Dish on Fish,” which Butin created and manages in partnership with The National Fisheries Institute.

Visit www.butincom.com for details.