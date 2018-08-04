Bowles added to N.C. Board of Transportation

CHARLOTTE – Sam Bowles is the newest member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.

Gov. Roy Cooper nominated Bowles to represent Division 10 (Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties).



Bowles is the managing partner at Threadridge Investment Partners, a private investment managing firm in Charlotte. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at Carousel Capital, a middle-market private equity firm.



He also serves on the boards of the UNC Healthcare System, The Springs Company, Contour Precision Manufacturing, Greater Charlotte Cultural Trust, Kenan Flagler School Board of Visitors and Heart Math Tutoring.



Bowles replaces Tracy Dodson, who joined the City of Charlotte as assistant city manager for economic development.