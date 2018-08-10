Baseball Super Team

First Team:

Jonah Beamon, Charlotte Christian

Beamon was a huge contributor for the NCISAA runners-up. This season the second baseman batted .337 with 35 runs scored, 35 hits, 32 RBIs, seven doubles, four triples and three homers. The all-state senior has signed with South Carolina.

Cameron Brantley, Ardrey Kell

One of only three four-year starters in Ardrey Kell history, Brantley had a proper sendoff for the NCHSAA runners-up. The North Carolina commit hit .344 and drove in 26 runs to garner all-state honors for the second consecutive season.

Luke Carpenter, Ardrey Kell

Carpenter went 7-1 for the Knights this season on the mound, and had some great performances including a 6.1 inning masterpiece to get the Knights past Providence and into the quarterfinals. The all-conference and all-region pick is a Dartmouth commit.

John Hosmer, Country Day

Hosmer is one of the area’s top stat-sheet stuffers. This season the all-state Davidson commit led the Bucs offense by batting .362 with 34 hits, 26 runs scored, 19 RBIs, 19 walks, 17 steals, 10 doubles a triple and a homer.

JT Killen, Charlotte Christian

Killen did a little bit of everything for the NCISAA runner-up Knights. He hit

.341 with 37 RBIs, 31 hits, 16 runs scored eight home runs and four doubles at the plate. On the mound, he went 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA and struck out 55 batters over 55.1 innings.

Justin Murray, Providence Day

At the plate the all-state senior batted .479, drove in 35 runs, scored 33 times, stole 16 bases, crushed eight home runs and smashed eight doubles. On the hill, the Dartmouth commit was 6-1 with a 1.01 ERA while striking out 81 batters in 62.1 innings pitched.

Ethan Reese, Providence

The junior starred at pitcher and in the field for the Panthers this season, earning all-state honors for his efforts. Reese is attracting high Division I interest and will return as the ace of the Panther staff next year.

Owen Tappy, Providence Day

Tappy did some damage at the plate where he batted .277 and drove in 14 runs for the Chargers, but the all-state junior was lights out on the mound. This season he went 7-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 51.3 innings. He’s drawing lots of Division 1 recruiting interest.

Timmy Townsend, Providence

A three-time all-state player for the Panthers, this year Townsend was exceptional. The Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Player of the Year helped Providence win 76 games over the past three seasons and has signed with the College of Charleston.

Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell

The South Carolina commit continued to make a name for himself this season, helping the Knights reach the championship game. The South Charlotte Weekly Player of the Year won eight games this season on the mound and seemed to always be involved in every Knight rally.

Second Team:

Bubba Comer, Independence; Trey Donathan, Charlotte Christian; Andy Duran, Queens Grant; Alex Fenton, South Meck; Parker Ledford, Ardrey Kell; Lucas Martino Carmel Christian; Reid Mayers, Charlotte Christian; John Miralia, Providence Day; Broadus Roberson, Country Day; Drew Roberts, Butler; Matthew Siverling, Charlotte Christian