Atrium Health collaborates with Haitian hospital

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health continues to expand its scope of care abroad, with its International Medical Outreach program announcing a partnership with a hospital in Plaine-Du-Nord, Haiti.

The partnership aims to better equip New Hope Hospital with the medical equipment and training necessary to enhance maternal and women’s health in the region.

Since December 2017, IMO has donated rooms full of much-needed equipment to New Hope, making ultrasounds a reality for expectant mothers and other patients, as well as improving the functionality and safety of the hospital’s labor and delivery unit, emergency room, and exam rooms, to name a few. Prior to these donations, rooms remained nearly empty from lack of funds to purchase the equipment.

These donations have been key to helping New Hope providers to treat more patients, with the hospital so far experiencing a 90 percent increase in the number of deliveries.

Maternal health is a concern in this area of Haiti – there are 59 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, and 1 in 80 women are at risk of dying due to child birth.

Atrium Health OB/GYN providers will soon begin to assist with patient care and medical education in Haiti.