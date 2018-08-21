Atrium Health CEO makes another influential list

CHARLOTTE – Modern Healthcare included Atrium Health’s President and CEO Gene Woods in its 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list.

Woods, who is the only North Carolina health system executive on the list, ranks as the 12th most influential health system executive in the nation.

Woods has made similar lists in Becker’s Healthcare, Savoy Magazine and Black Enterprise.

“We all know Gene will continue to lead in a manner that puts our patients and communities first and enhances Atrium Health’s reach and national reputation as we strive daily to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all,” said Edward Brown III, chairman of the board of commissioners at Atrium Health.