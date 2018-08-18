Advocacy leads to more emergency food, shelter funding

CHARLOTTE – A coordinated effort between United Way of Central Carolinas and nonprofit and political leaders has resulted in $628,068 of Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding for Mecklenburg County.

The funding comes after the news in May that Mecklenburg County no longer met funding thresholds. The county had been award EFSP funding from FEMA for 21 years, including $527,365 last year.

The loss of EFSP funding would have deprived local organizations that provide food and shelter for the county’s most vulnerable residents. Those organizations began advocating to elected officials.

After advocating at the state level, Mecklenburg County received $135,975 from state set-aside EFSP funds.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams then contacted FEMA in June challenging the criteria used to determine the allocation of EFSP funding. United Way applied for unclaimed funds at the federal level and was awarded $492,093.

“When we come together as one, we are truly advocating for our neighbors most in need,” said Laura Clark, chief impact officer for United Way. “While we are all working to address our community’s economic mobility challenges, advocating for and providing a safety net for those that face unexpected life challenges is of upmost importance.”