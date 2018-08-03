3M Oral Care to chair America’s Toothfairy board

CHARLOTTE – America’s ToothFairy announced Ann Bruck will chair its board of directors for the next fiscal year.

She’ll succeed James Ingebrand, former vice president and general manager of 3M Oral Care. Ingebrand recently retired.

Bruck works as U.S. professional services and industry relations manager for 3M Oral Care. She’s been with the company since 2008.

Since its inception in 2006, America’s ToothFairy has distributed more than $18 million in donated products, educational materials, and financial grants to improve oral health for children and youth in need.

“I am impressed by the work that has been done to improve children’s oral health outcomes and deeply moved by the need to do more,” Bruck said.