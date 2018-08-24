24 Foundation adds operations, communications staffers

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation has added Cass Hibbard as operations manager and Ann Marie Smith as communications and marketing director.

Hibbard will coordinate office and human resources operations and procedures, while supporting the organization’s regional directors. Previously, she served as a marketing communications specialist for Eggers Industries and assistant director of desk services at University of Wisconsin-Madison..

Prior to joining 24 Foundation, Smith served as an email channel manager at Bank of America, as an email marketing specialist for Ragnar Relay Series and as a media and marketing department coordinator at Strongbrook Real Estate.

“They are wonderful additions to our 24 Foundation family and will play a key role in furthering our mission,” said Katy Ryan, interim executive director of 24 Foundation.