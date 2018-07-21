Waverly celebrates construction milestone

CHARLOTTE – Brent Howlson, president of The Remi Group, was among several stakeholders to sign their names on a beam used to mark the midway point of construction for a six-story office building in Waverly known as The Nexus.

The Remi Group, ranked by Inc Magazine as one of the fast-growing private firms in the country, outgrew its space in Ballantyne a few years ago. Howlson’s firm will become the first tenant after the building is finished in April 2019.

“I think this whole concept as an urban development in the suburbs is brilliant and something that Charlotte truly needed,” Howlson said. “I just love the idea that at lunchtime, people can walk over to pick up a prescription, grab a sandwich, go to Whole Foods and pick up other things they need. And they don’t have to go after work or on Saturday.”

Such convenience not only allows employees to spend more time with their families, but also helps with recruiting, he added.

Waverly’s development team held a “topping-out” ceremony for The Nexus on July 18 to show off how far the project has come after four years of “mud, construction and fencing,” according to Paul DeVine, partner with Children Klein.

“With the topping out of the Nexus, we’re also marking an investment made in the Waverly community of well over $300 million,” Devine said. “We’re not done yet.”

Mayor Vi Lyles remembers visiting the same 90 acres at Providence and Ardrey Kell roads during the groundbreaking ceremony for the live-work-play concept. To look around at what Waverly has become is something to be proud of, she said.

“It’s not just the buildings,” Lyles said, “but it’s the people in the buildings and providing for everyone in our city the opportunity to participate in our economy and civic life.”

The Nexus, totaling 154,000 square feet, is the second creative office building at Waverly.

The first building, known as The Hub, features the headquarters of NN Inc., Tokai Carbon USA and Horizon Investments. Regional offices include Axene Health Partners and Esri. One floor of available space remains.

“The Hub has been a fantastic success and has confirmed our bet that there is pent-up demand among employers outside of the urban core who want to deliver a vibrant, walkable, community experience to their employees,” DeVine said.