United Way chief headed to Chicago

CHARLOTTE – Sean Garrett is leaving United Way of Central Carolinas to become CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago.

Garrett joined UWCC as executive director in March 2015. He will remain in Charlotte through early September.

During his time with UWCC, Garrett oversaw change of its community impact strategy and funding process.

Focusing on improving education, health and financial stability, the impact strategy works to boost economic mobility across the region, while helping provide a safety net for people in need.

UWCC recently announced the investment of $24.5 million into the community, with $16.3 million going toward its community impact strategy and $8.2 million in donor-directed funding.

UWCC launched three major initiatives last year: United Neighborhoods to revitalize neighborhoods, Unite Charlotte to improve racial equity and increase social capital, and Tutor Charlotte to provide reading mentors for children in grades K-3.

“He has worked tirelessly to connect donors, volunteers and partners to the impact work needed in our community,” said Wes Beckner, board chair and BB&T regional president.

Garrett spent five years in fundraising roles with Metro Chicago from 2005 to 2010. He said the new job allows his family to return to where his wife’s professional career is based, while letting him continue his work with the United Way.

“Charlotte welcomed me with open arms and afforded me the opportunity to work on our community’s most pressing issues,” he said. “It has been the privilege of my career to be part of our community’s efforts to drive opportunity for all.”