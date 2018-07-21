Townhomes proposed near StoneCrest

By Yustin Riopko

CHARLOTTE – A new townhome community is in the works for Elm Lane, south of StoneCrest Shopping Center.

Developers are purchasing a 7.5-acre parcel of land from Living Hope Church to construct 61 single-family attached homes. The property is surrounded by churches, shopping centers and similar townhouses.

There is a zoning petition to change the property from single-family residential to urban residential-conditional.

Zoning lawyer John Carmichael said developers held a neighborhood meeting in May to hear concerns and tweak plans. Buildings in the newest blueprints have been moved farther away from the southern lot line, and the street and parking have been moved inward from the west. On top of that, developers added trees and landscape areas to create more buffer for neighboring properties.

Councilman Ed Driggs said the project started off “being quite contentious.”

“There was an iterative process through which a lot of the concerns of area residents were accommodated,” Driggs said. “The traffic issue keeps coming up. The good news is this is right near the place where our [capital improvements plan] has a road improvement in it that I think will provide some relief at that location.”

Developers will also add a left-turn lane on Elm Lane to better accommodate traffic.

Charlotte City Council could decide as early as next month to grant the rezoning request that would allow developers to move forward with this community.