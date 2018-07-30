The Invigory, Good Feet Store join Waverly

CHARLOTTE – The Invigory and The Good Feet Store have signed leases at Waverly.

The Invigory is a modern health and wellness center with treatments that include cryotherapy, salt therapy, compression therapy and infrared therapy. The 1,684-square-foot location is expected to open this fall.

The Good Feet Store specializes in arch supports designed to correct poor foot biomechanics, generating long-term pain relief solutions. It offers over 300 sizes of arch supports. The 2,335-square-foot location is expected to open in the fall.

“The Invigory and The Good Feet Store are two unique, new businesses that add another dimension to our health and wellness offerings at Waverly,” said Peter Pappas, managing partner at Crosland Southeast. “Promoting health and wellness has been part of our vision for Waverly since the beginning and helped guide the community’s walkable, pedestrian-friendly design.”

Newly opened tenants include The Bar Method, Café Moka, HM Properties and Source1Phones.