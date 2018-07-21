The Facial Center enlivens skin

PINEVILLE – For many years, Alexandra Redecker traveled the world as a flight attendant. Redecker saw a lot of the world during those times but she also pampered herself with every possible beauty treatment the world had to offer.

Those treatments included soothing massages, rejuvenating facials, manicures, seaweed wraps, mudding or whatever was offered in any particular country.

Those experiences led Redecker to become an aesthetician. She is now the director of aesthetics at the newly opened The Facial Center at 10035 Park Cedar Drive. The medical spa offers expert aesthetic and cosmetic services, including HydraFacial MD, PRP/Vampire facials, Microneedling, BOTOX and fillers and ZO Skin Health medical-grade skin care.

Facial cosmetic surgery services are also offered in partnership with oral & maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Amir Marashi and include blepharoplasty, brow lift, rhinoplasty and face and neck liposuction.

“I began my professional skin career education about 10 years into my (airline) career, so about 20 years ago,” Redecker said. “That love actually developed from my traveling. I studied in Europe, India, Asia and South America. I took a little bit from each of those experiences and blended them. It also helped me understand different needs.”

Helping others actually runs in the family, as her father, the late Dr. James Lancaster, was a surgeon and her mother, Ursula Lancaster, was a nurse. Redecker said being around her mother and father helped her assess and provide skin care services as well as develop daily regimens for people.

“I have always been exposed to medical procedures and caring and nurturing people,” Redecker said. “If they have anything from acne to rosacea, brown spots, darkening of the skin, we can do those types of consultations as well as corrective procedures. We what do here is to try and provide an elevated service.”

Redecker said the HydraFacial, which is a deep-cleaning facial, is one of the most popular services offered at The Facial Center.

“It does a great job of ridding the skin of dry and dead skin cells,” Redecker said. “This is a gentle service that can be done in 30 minutes. It keeps the skin fresh and clear. For people with acne, it helps them rid themselves of acne. A lot of folks that come in, they come in on a regular schedule. It can give someone a more youthful look.”

Redecker said the center strives to make each visit a rejuvenating experience. Local artists, including Redecker herself, display their work on the walls, the bedding in the treatment rooms are “extra-plush,” and there is a Tranquility Room where clients can drink hot tea or spa water as they relax.

“We believe these refinements make our guests feel pampered during their visit,” Redecker said.

Want to go?

The Facial Center is part of a family of clinics that includes Greater Charlotte Oral and Facial Surgery in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.TheFacialCen ter.com for details.