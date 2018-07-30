The Collective signs retail tenant

CHARLOTTE – Rhino Market has signed a lease to take 3,000 square feet of retail space at The Collective, a mixed-use project being developed by Ram Realty Advisors on 3.6 acres at 2300 North Davidson St.

Ram is under construction on a major redevelopment of the site that includes the renovation of the existing commercial building (to be complete in early 2019) and the addition of a new 250-unit multifamily residential community.

Rhino Market joins Free Range Brewing as part of the project.

“The goal for the commercial building is to create a design that tied together the old and the new, making sure we retained the character of the warehouse building and of the neighborhood,” said David Klepser, Ram’s lead developer on the deal.

The Collective is slated for residential occupancy in spring of 2019, with retail joining earlier that year.

The five-story mid-rise will include 250 luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 2,000 square feet of additional retail space. Amenities include a gated parking garage, pool and outdoor lounge, pet wash station, record lounge, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, bike room, and a maker’s space for DIY projects.

“We want to create a complete live-work-play community that feels at home in the neighborhood,” Klepser said.