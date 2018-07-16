You are here: Home / News / SummerSHARE campaign benefits 200+ nonprofits

SummerSHARE campaign benefits 200+ nonprofits

by

This screenshot of a SummerSHARE page shows items The Salvation Army has identified on its wish list.

 

 

 

CHARLOTTE – SHARE Charlotte’s fourth annual SummerSHARE campaign kicks off today, allowing the community to buy items from the wish lists of hundreds of charities serving Mecklenburg County.

Obtaining funding for day-to-day operational needs, such as office supplies, can be a challenge for nonprofits, while others are in need of items to support their programs, like bed sheets for shelters or swimsuits for campers.

This is such a fun and easy way to support local nonprofits this summer,” said Amy Jacobs, executive director of SHARE Charlotte. “In just a few clicks you can really make an impact on a local cause, while not even having to leave your office or home. And by purchasing something off a nonprofit’s wish list, you know your gifts are important and exactly where your money is going.”

Some of the featured items needed this summer include:

Diapers, snacks and summer clothes for Thompson’s foster care essentials kits

New pots and pans so that House of Mercy can provide even more meals for those in need

Postage stamps for Changed Choices so their incarcerated clients can receive mail

The campaign runs through July 22 at www.summershare.org.

Lyft is offering the first 200 shoppers $5 off of three Lyft rides with the purchase of any item from a local nonprofit’s Give Shop Wish List.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *