SummerSHARE campaign benefits 200+ nonprofits

CHARLOTTE – SHARE Charlotte’s fourth annual SummerSHARE campaign kicks off today, allowing the community to buy items from the wish lists of hundreds of charities serving Mecklenburg County.

Obtaining funding for day-to-day operational needs, such as office supplies, can be a challenge for nonprofits, while others are in need of items to support their programs, like bed sheets for shelters or swimsuits for campers.

“This is such a fun and easy way to support local nonprofits this summer,” said Amy Jacobs, executive director of SHARE Charlotte. “In just a few clicks you can really make an impact on a local cause, while not even having to leave your office or home. And by purchasing something off a nonprofit’s wish list, you know your gifts are important and exactly where your money is going.”

Some of the featured items needed this summer include:

• Diapers, snacks and summer clothes for Thompson’s foster care essentials kits

• New pots and pans so that House of Mercy can provide even more meals for those in need

• Postage stamps for Changed Choices so their incarcerated clients can receive mail

The campaign runs through July 22 at www.summershare.org.

Lyft is offering the first 200 shoppers $5 off of three Lyft rides with the purchase of any item from a local nonprofit’s Give Shop Wish List.