Sharon Towers continues support of Alzheimer’s Association

CHARLOTTE – Sharon Towers will be the presenting sponsor of the Charlotte Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the third year.

Nearly 4,000 participants raised more than $605,000 last year to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. The Sharon Towers Walkers was the top fundraising team, netting $41,547.

“We are proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to help support fundraising efforts to advance research, awareness, care and support efforts to put an end to this devastating disease,” said Elizabeth Byrd, director of resident well-being at Sharon Towers.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter holds this year’s walk at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at BB&T Ballpark. Participants complete a one- to two-mile walk and join in a tribute to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Visit http://act.alz.org/charlotte or call 800-272-3900 to walk, volunteer or sponsor the event.