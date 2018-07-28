Scott Clark Auto Group donates $10K to Boys & Girls Clubs

CHARLOTTE – Scott Clark Auto Group announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte on July 24 designed to make an impact in the lives of local youth.

Scott Clark and his staff presented a $10,000 check to the clubs at the Milton Road Boys & Girls Club.

Scott Clark Auto Group also held a coloring contest, in which students completed pictures of their favorite cars. Impact Promotions created the campaign, Helping Kids Help Kids, to showcase art from local children and raise money.

During the July 24 event, winning students were recognized and everyone at the Milton Road Club enjoyed popsicles from King of Pops.

“This donation will go to work immediately to help hundreds of kids in our community,” said Marty Clary, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs was founded locally in 1935 on North Poplar Street. Today, eight clubs serve more than 1,800 members in Mecklenburg and Union counties. Photo courtesy of Salvation Army

Programs include academics, recreation, the arts, character and leadership, and health and life skills. Visit www.bgccharlotte.org for details. Photo courtesy of Salvation Army.