Open houses scheduled for upcoming I-485 project

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation and Turnpike Authority will hold two open house-style meetings to update the public on the I-485 express lanes project and gather input.

Residents are invited to stop by one or both meetings to learn more information about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. Meetings are as follows:

• July 25, 4 to 7 p.m., CPCC Levine Campus – Building II, 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews.

• July 26, 4 to 7 p.m., Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 S. Polk St., Pineville.

The same information is at https://pub licinput.com/I-485-Charlotte. Residents can also ask questions and submit feedback online.

Upon final approval by the Federal Highway Administration, the project will add an express lane in the median in each direction on I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74 to improve traffic flow from the 80,000 to 146,000 vehicles that travel the stretch daily. One general purpose lane will also be added between Rea and Providence roads. Existing lanes won’t be tolled.

Three other projects will also be built at the same time as the I-485 express lanes project:

• Widening Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge in Charlotte.

• Building a new interchange at Weddington Road in Matthews.

• Improving the John Street interchange in Matthews.

The Federal Highway Administration is anticipated to approve the environmental documentation later this summer. Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2019. The project is expected to open to traffic in 2022.