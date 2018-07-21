Novant Health center targets Ballantyne

By Yustin Riopko

Contributor

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health wants to build a new health center at the intersection of Johnston and Marvin roads.

City planning coordinator Kent Main said the center would include 100,000 square feet of clinics and medical offices, as well as a health institution with up to 50 beds.

To accommodate the traffic impact of the new center, Novant will make some transportation improvements to the area. Ballancroft Parkway will be extended south to Marvin Road, parallel to Johnston Road, and there will be a new public street along the north edge of the site connecting to Johnston. Novant will add a left-turn lane from Marvin Road, as well as other surrounding intersections.

Part of the 19-acre plot of land Novant is eyeing is zoned for religious purposes.

“Absent that one little strip, this could be built on the site today,” Main said. “That one little piece to be rezoned is what is needed to make that happen.”

Main believes the health center could complement the existing mix of uses (hotels, groceries, offices, banks) to provide a coherent combination of uses.

Charlotte City Council could decide as early as next month to grant the rezoning request that would green light Novant’s new health center.