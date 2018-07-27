News Briefs for July 27

Ballantyne collects school supplies for nonprofit

CHARLOTTE – The 11th annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive benefits Classroom Central.

The community will collect essential school supplies and monetary donations to help set up local children in need for a brighter future.

Organizers encourage members of the community to participate by donating essential school supplies in Ballantyne building lobbies from Aug. 1 to noon Aug. 10 or making a greater impact with a monetary donation.

Ballantyne will also host several events open to the community:

• City Barbeque Donation Days – Dine in or take out Aug. 1 and 9 at City Barbeque for lunch or dinner, with 25 percent of proceeds benefiting Classroom Central.

• Kits for a Cause Volunteer Project – Drop in to assemble pencil kits for local students in need 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Sara’s YMCA.

• Shop at Collective Goods – The Collective Goods shop opens 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Brixham Tent. It offers a range of unique products, including stationery, children’s books, toys, home goods and more all at affordable prices. Ten percent of the proceeds will benefit Classroom Central.

• Ballantyne Social Hour – Enjoy beer from Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, wine from Shelton Vineyards, barbecue plates from City Barbeque, “poptails” from King of Pops, free yoga led by Sara’s YMCA instructors and festive activities 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Brixham Tent.

Billionaire, school leader passes away

CHARLOTTE – Clemmie Spangler Jr. died July 22 at the age of 86.

Spangler, who attended Dilworth Elementary, grew up to serve on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board and as president of the University of North Carolina from 1986 to 1997.

“Dick Spangler was a champion for public education as a member of his local school board, chairman of the State Board of Education and president of our great university system,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “We will miss his courage, innovation and inspiration.”

Forbes ranked the owner of National Gypsum as the richest person in Charlotte and the 514th richest billionaire, with a net worth of $4.2 billion.

Sonny’s salutes military personnel, families

CHARLOTTE – Sonny’s BBQ will salute our nation’s military personnel in the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes active duty and veterans, on Aug. 6 with a complimentary pork sandwich.

To receive the free sandwich, guests need to present their valid military ID on Aug. 6 at Sonny’s locations in Charlotte.

From now until Aug. 12, people can also participate in Random Acts of BBQ, which is focused on recognizing those who make a difference in the community, by nominating a deserving U.S. Armed Forces member at www.sonnysbbq.com/rabbq.

Sonny’s will select service members-veterans in the community and surprise them – alongside family and friends – with a BBQ celebration to honor everything they do for the United States.

Wingate named ‘Great College to Work’

WINGATE – The Chronicle of Higher Education released its Great Colleges to Work For survey, showing Wingate University excelled in four categories.

They were collaborative governance, confidence in senior leadership, supervisor/department chair relationship and work/life balance.

“We like to think of Wingate University as a school of opportunity, and that goes for employees as well,” President Rhett Brown said. “Our focus is on making sure our students succeed, but because we provide a supportive environment in which everyone is working toward that common goal, ample opportunities present themselves for faculty and staff members alike: opportunities to have their voices heard, to grow professionally and to learn.”

Examples include a new faculty governance structure, a Sharing and Learning Day in the spring and a monthly Professional Advancement Workshop Series.

Wingate University employs more than 700 people on campuses in Wingate, Ballantyne and Hendersonville.

Youth Orchestra of Charlotte holds debut concert

CHARLOTTE – The Youth Orchestra of Charlotte presents its inaugural concert, “Overtures and Celebratory Dances,” featuring Bizet’s Carmen Suite 1, Strauss’ Blue Danube Waltz, Wagner’s Overture to Rienzi and Rossini’s Overture to the Barber of Seville.

Ernest Pereira leads the Youth Orchestra of Charlotte. He previously conducted the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestras, leading them in performances at Charlotte’s Festival in the Park and Summer Pops at Symphony Park.

Pereira has twice conducted youth orchestra performances at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Dale F. Halton Theater, 1206 Elizabeth Ave. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. They are available at the Halton Theater Box Office and www.tix.cpcc.edu.

Griffin appointed to CPCC Board of Trustees

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Commissioners appointed Arthur Griffin Jr., to a four-year term on the Central Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees.

Griffin chairs the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. He is a retired senior vice president for McGraw-Hill Education. He served 17 years on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

He also served as a member of the National Assessment of Educational Progress Advisory Committee, guest lecturer at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education and resident faculty member of the Texas Institute for School Board Members.

Atrium Health increases nurse pay

CHARLOTTE – Less than a month after sharing a wage increase to $12.50 in the Charlotte region, Atrium Health announced a majority of nurses working for the system will receive increases ranging from $0.50 to $1 per hour.

The increase took effect the same time as the minimum wage increase on July 22 and represents a $5.6 million investment into the lives of an additional 9,000 employees.

“Recruiting and retaining the best nurses in this region is vital to Atrium Health’s ability to provide the best care for our patients,” says Maureen Swick, senior vice president and system nurse executive for Atrium Health. “Competitive pay is one of many important factors that nurses consider when choosing where they work.”