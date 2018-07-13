News Briefs for July 13

Comedy Night nets $50K

CHARLOTTE – Jewish Family Services’ inaugural Live, Laugh, Give Comedy Night was a casual evening of fun, food and philanthropy June 3 at Temple Beth El. The event raised more than $50,000.

“Imagine living on $1,300/month, about the average income for a senior on social security or someone with a mental illness on disability,” Executive Director Howard Olshansky told the sold-out crowd of 275 guests. “Now try to find an apartment that is clean and safe for under $1,000, add in the average cost of medical insurance. What is left is not even enough for food or medicine. This is the reality for many in our community; many that JFS helps.”

JFS has helped those struggling with mental health, food insecurity, domestic violence, aging and other traumas. JFS saw 66 new patients for therapy in the first quarter of the year.

“We could not have asked for a better outcome for our first event. It exceeded our expectations,” said event co-chair Suzy Catennazo. “New committee, new event and a new beginning in raising the much needed funds for JFS who has been responding for the past 38 years with programs and services for emotional health and well-being, crisis response and assistance, senior engagement and community education.”

YMCA instructor to speak to support group

CHARLOTTE – Christine Thomas will share information about the LIVESTRONG @ the YMCA program at the July meeting of the lung cancer support group, LiveLung.

The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. July 10 at Covenant Presbyterian Church (room 205), 1000 East Morehead St. Lunch will be provided.

A top concern among cancer survivors is the challenge of returning to physical activity after treatment. LIVESTRONG partnered with the YMCA to create LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a 12-week physical activity program to get survivors back on their feet.

Survivors participate in free or low cost customized exercise regimens catered to their individual needs from certified fitness instructors. Instructors are trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care.

Survivors will receive a membership at the YMCA for the duration of the program. Research shows participants experienced significant increases in physical activity, overall quality of life and fitness performance, as well as decreases in cancer-related fatigue.

Thomas is the Sara’s YMCA LIVESTRONG coordinator and coach. She is a personal trainer and a GENTLE Fitness Instructor at Crossroads Church.

Reese Witherspoon’s book tour rolling through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon will stop in Charlotte for an eight-city tour to support her debut book, “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.”

During the Whiskey in a Teacup Tour, Witherspoon will share how she entertains, decorates her home and makes holidays special for her family.

The book goes on sale Sept. 18. She’ll speak at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 13 at www.BlumenthalArts.org.

Groff to help grow Life Time Athletic’s footprint

CHARLOTTE – Johnny Groff will bring his 10-year industry expertise to all Life Time Athletic locations in the Charlotte region as the new senior general manager.

Groff opened Life Time Athletic Charlotte in December and has since been managing the 320,000 square-foot development in south Charlotte, the largest in Life Time Inc.’s portfolio.

In his new role, Groff also will consult with the leaders of Life Time’s two other clubs in the Charlotte area (Town Center Plaza and Windsor Square in Matthews) to ensure growth and success through strategic business practices citywide.

“It has been my privilege to lead and serve the Life Time Athletic Charlotte team from the beginning,” Groff said. “While we have been an integral part of planting the ‘Healthy Way of Life’ seed in south Charlotte, it is my hope to see this mission continue to grow and affect the lives of many more people through the other two locations.”

Mayor OK with GOP convention coming here

CHARLOTTE – Mayor Vi Lyles has received criticism from Democrats and praise from Republicans for her stance on the possibility of the Republican National Convention coming to Charlotte in 2020.

Lyles wrote in the Charlotte Observer that while the “divisive rhetoric and harmful polices” of the current political climate don’t represent her views, the city can demonstrate inclusion and respect while honoring differences.

The Democrat also pointed to economic growth opportunities for Charlotte.

“We may be from different parties, we may have different life perspectives, and we may fall on different sides of various issues… but Mayor Vi Lyles deserves some respect and air cover for continuing to step out there despite the mounting pressure,” City Councilman Tariq Bokhari tweeted.

Program focuses on Dementia

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association’s Western Carolina Chapter is hosting a free educational program, “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: What Now? What Next?” on July 21.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Southminster Retirement Community, 8919 Park Road.

The session is free and will include a light breakfast. It is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/ or in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners, and anyone interested in learning more about planning and resources and services that are available.

Register at tinyurl.com/NavigatingDementiaCLT or CommunityResourceFinder.org (search for program by name, date, and/ or location). Call 1-800-272-3900 for details.

Apparo upgrades ministry’s website for free

CHARLOTTE – Apparo announced the 2018 Website for Good Award winner is Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Digital marketing firm Rabell Creative will redesign and update the nonprofit’s website through pro bono volunteer hours valued at $20,000. It is one of the many ways Apparo supports Charlotte-area nonprofits.

“Apparo brings together nonprofits in need of technology with local companies that want to help,” CEO Kim Lanphear said.

Crisis Assistance Ministry focuses on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for the working poor. The agency needs a user-friendly site to attract more donors, engage volunteers and educate constituents.

Revamping the website will start later this summer and should be completed in five to six months. Previous winners were InReach and Catawba Riverkeeper.

Charities support children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE – Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation and the Isabella Santos Foundation are hosting a charity gala to support Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital.

R4R and ISF are both establishing innovative healthcare programs at Levine Children’s Hospital to treat pediatric cardiology and oncology patients respectively. The Pumpkin Charity Ball will raise money to support these undertakings.

“What’s truly outstanding is these collective efforts are catapulting our community hospital into a world-class medical institution that’s leading the way in pediatric heart disease and cancer,” said Greg Olsen, founder of R4R.

The black-and-white themed formal ball will take place 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Ballantyne Hotel. Tickets cost $250 and can be purchased at pumpkincharityball.org.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact info@pumpkincharityball.org.

Booty race needs volunteers

CHARLOTTE – The 17th Annual 24 Hours of Booty is registering volunteers.

The charity, non-competitive cycling and walking event will take place from 7 p.m. July 27 to 7 p.m. July 28 in Myers Park.

Approximately 300 volunteers are needed to support this year’s event in the following areas. Shifts are assigned in three- and four-hour increments for individuals and groups.

“Our amazing volunteers play a huge role in the success of our event and in supporting 1,400 participants who are riding or walking to change the course of cancer,” Executive Director Mallory Walsh said.

Register at www.24foundation.org/events/charlotte/volunteer/.

Duckworth’s helps Catawba Riverkeeper

CHARLOTTE – Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse is raising money for Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.

SweetWater Brewing Company has partnered with Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation to bring awareness to the importance of the Catawba River, its threats and how to protect it.

Guests can buy paper fish for $1, $5 and $10 throughout July, with proceeds going to Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.

On July 18, Duckworth’s Kitchen is hosting a special SweetWater tapping with giveaways and prizes 6 to 8 p.m. July 18.

The restaurant is located at 4435 Park Road.

Visit www.parkroad.duckworths.com for details.

