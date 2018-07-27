Leaders expect rail hub to be catalyst for development

CHARLOTTE – After two decades of planning and investments, the city has finally broken ground on Gateway Station.

The multi-modal station will consolidate public transportation at Trade and Graham streets in Uptown Charlotte, providing residents and long-distance travelers with greater accessibility throughout the region.

“This Charlotte Gateway Station is our answer to better, more dependable public transportation, which is an issue in all big cities,” Councilman Greg Phipps said.

The station will be constructed using a combination of state, local and federal funding, including a $30 million federal grant, $48.75 million from the N.C. Department of Transportation and $33 million from the City of Charlotte. NCDOT recently awarded a $48 million contract to Crowder Construction to build the high-level platform and rail bridges. Norfolk Southern will build the rail signals and two dedicated station tracks to support the new facility.

The project still needs a developer to build the station shelter for passengers, which is required before passenger trains can start service.

Once open, Gateway Station will be a welcome replacement for the outdated station on North Tryon Street and will accommodate more trains, including a possible fifth daily train service slated to run to Raleigh, and more trains to Atlanta.

It will also bring together transportation services such as inter-city Amtrak service, the proposed Southeast Corridor, CATS local and express bus services, CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar service, InterCity bus services, taxi and ride-sharing services and improved bicycle and pedestrian access.

The groundbreaking of Gateway Station is the first step in the City of Charlotte’s larger plan for what officials are calling a “station district.” It would include a main block at the intersection of South Graham and Trade streets (which will house the station building), a south block to accommodate local and intercity bus bays and services, and a north block for a private development building – possibly a hotel with retail on the ground floor.

Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, which encourages the development of Charlotte’s urban core, said Gateway Station is a catalyst that will stimulate and shape future private development in the city.

He views the project as “a critical component to creating a regional vision of vibrancy,” one that involves eventually connecting the station to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and other major cities along the East Coast.

“This project is about so much more than transportation, more about economic development even. It’s about the kind of region we want to be for the next century,” Smith said.