Laps for Love benefits Charlotte Rescue Mission

CHARLOTTE – A group of seven teenagers have organized the fourth annual Laps for Love.

Founded in 2015 by Grace Daniels and four of her school girlfriends, Laps for Love aims to end Charlotte homelessness before the girls graduate from high school. Since its inception, they’ve raised more than $110,000 and donated to the community through its partnership with the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

Laps for Love consists of a relay race that is held between different teams. Each leg of the race is 25 meters.

Last year’s event included more than 240 swimmers and 800 attendees, raising over $75,000. The team aims for 300 swimmers and 900 attendees.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Mecklenburg Charlotte Aquatics Center, 800 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Register at http://charlotterescuemission.org/stay-informed/upcoming-events/lapsforlove/.