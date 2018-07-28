Goldfish Swim School announces grand opening

CHARLOTTE – Goldfish Swim School is opening an 11,000-square-foot location in August at 13403 South Ridge Drive.

The school provides swim instruction to children ages 4 months to 12 years old, as well as weekly family swims and party packages. It has an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, a spacious family dressing area with private changing rooms, snack bar, retail shop and warm, tropical décor.

Goldfish Swim School Charlotte is hosting a grand opening event from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18, with an open family swim, raffles and snacks.

“I am thrilled to bring the Goldfish curriculum, high quality instruction and state of the art facility to local families,” co-owner Zip Harlan said. “My team and I want to ensure that children have a safe, fun, and friendly place to learn this important, life-saving skill.”

Families can register for lessons by visiting www.goldfishswimschool.com/charlotte/ or calling 704-625-6251.