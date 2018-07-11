Join Charlotte Media Group’s weekly newspapers Aug. 10 for all things gifted, exceptional and education!

CMG is hosting the GEE Whiz Expo at Five Stones Church in Waxhaw from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will showcase after-school enrichment, special needs options, education alternatives and fun activities for your children as we approach the upcoming school year.

CMG publishes South Charlotte Weekly, Union County Weekly and Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, distributing 54,000 copies throughout southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties. The newspapers are launching this special event in conjunction with their back-to-school guides, high school football previews and additional education coverage.

Families are invited to attend the free event and take advantage of entertainment and food. Register by calling 704-849-2261 or by finding the event on EventBrite.com.

Local vendors are encouraged to reach out to sales staff at 704-849-2261 to learn more about participating.