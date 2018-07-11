You are here: Home / CoverFeature / GEE Whiz Expo

GEE Whiz Expo

by

Join Charlotte Media Group’s weekly newspapers Aug. 10 for all things gifted, exceptional and education!

CMG is hosting the GEE Whiz Expo at Five Stones Church in Waxhaw from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will showcase after-school enrichment, special needs options, education alternatives and fun activities for your children as we approach the upcoming school year.

CMG publishes South Charlotte Weekly, Union County Weekly and Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, distributing 54,000 copies throughout southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties. The newspapers are launching this special event in conjunction with their back-to-school guides, high school football previews and additional education coverage.

Families are invited to attend the free event and take advantage of entertainment and food. Register by calling 704-849-2261 or by finding the event on EventBrite.com.

Local vendors are encouraged to reach out to sales staff at 704-849-2261 to learn more about participating.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *