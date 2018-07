CHARLOTTE – Gallery Restaurant recently debuted its summer menu, celebrating the best ingredients of the season.

Begin your dining experience with a Kurobuta pork belly, backyard salad or caprese salad. Entrées include pork chop and sea scallops. Save room for dessert, with options that include apricot & lemon balm and lime olive oil.

Call 704-248-4100 or visit www.galler y-restaurant.com to make reservations.