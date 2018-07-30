Flags honor C.D. Spangler

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning sunrise, July 30 until sunset July 31, in honor of the passing of former UNC System President C.D. Spangler.

“Dick Spangler was a champion for public education as a member of his local school board, chairman of the State Board of Education and president of our great university system,” Cooper said. “We will miss his courage, innovation and inspiration.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) spoke on the Senate floor July 26 to honor the life and legacy of the philanthropist.

“I had the privilege of meeting Dick Spangler 11 years ago, and since that first meeting I never left an encounter with him without learning something new. He loved North Carolina and the UNC system that he helped build into what it is today,” Tillis said. “Dick truly was a mentor to me, and I want to offer my condolences to his wife Meredith and daughters Anna and Abigail. Even though he is no longer here, his advocacy will live on for decades to come and I am thankful for having some time to share with Dick Spangler.”