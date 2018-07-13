First Watch opening in Providence Farms

CHARLOTTE – First Watch will open its second Charlotte-area restaurant on July 16 in Providence Farms.

The new 3,300-square-foot eatery will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 6311 Providence Farm Lane. It will employ about 25 people.

The opening will be the second First Watch by franchise group Good Morning Carolina.

Manik Suri, an owner and operator of Good Morning Carolinas, moved to Charlotte in 2017 to launch 12 First Watch restaurants throughout Charlotte and Greenville, as well as Spartanburg and Columbia, S.C.

“The new Providence Farms community provides a unique combination of brand new retail and restaurant experiences, alongside residential growth that we feel is a perfect fit for the First Watch concept,” Suri said. “We look forward to continuing our growth in Charlotte and maintaining lasting relationships with our friends and neighbors here.”

For starters, Good Morning Carolinas will donate money raised from a pre-opening event to the Matthews HELP Center.

First Watch’s curated menu elevates traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings made to order using farm-fresh ingredients. The menu includes items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. Customers can also order healthy favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables and cage-free eggs.

The new First Watch will also serve the restaurant’s new Project Sunrise coffee, grown by an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia, called “Mujeres en Café.” The restaurant will offer options from its Juice Bar, including the best-selling Kale Tonic, juiced in-house daily using high quality fruits and vegetables.