Escape room opens in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Looking for an escape? Timed Out Escape has opened in the Torringdon Market shopping center.

The 3,000-square-foot space features two escape rooms: Precinct, set in a mysterious abandoned police station, and West, taking guests on an adventure back in the days of the Wild West.

Two additional rooms are slated to open at a later date, including Depth, which will transport guests beneath the ocean’s surface. Participants will have 60 minutes to solve a series of puzzles to escape the room.

The husband and wife team of Chris and Tina Burfield own the venture.

“It is extremely exciting to finally be open and to bring the first escape room to Ballantyne,” Chris Burfield said. “We are thrilled with how the space turned out and our fabulous team looks forward to hosting groups for an exciting, challenging, quality and fun escape room experience.”

Timed Out Escape is geared for families, group gatherings, parties, as well as corporate and special events.

It also offers high performance team workshops led by Gallup Certified Strengths Coaches and include the Clifton Strengths Assessment – and outings that are led by certified instructors.

Timed Out Escape is open seven days a week: Mondays through Thursdays (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Friday and Saturday (10 a.m. to midnight) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) at 12239 North Community House Road.

Visit www.timedoutescape.com or call 980-209-9776 for details or to book a room.