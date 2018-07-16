Chef Showdown features Charlotte contestants

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association announced that eight of the 21 chefs competing in the third annual Chef Showdown are from Charlotte.

The 15 savory chefs include Luca Annunziata, Caffe Siena; Chris Coleman, Stoke Charlotte; Thomas Marlow, Mimosa Grill;David Quintana, Dot Dot Dot; and Matthew Shepard, McNinch House Restaurant.

The six pastry chefs include Samantha Allen, The Fig Tree; Miranda Brown, The Asbury at the Dunhill; and Anika Rucker, Fahrenheit Charlotte.

“This year’s slate of contenders includes some of the most innovative and talented chefs in our state,” President and CEO Lynn Minges said. “At the showdown, these chefs will use North Carolina ingredients to demonstrate their creativity and shine a light on our incredible hospitality industry.”

The chefs advanced after cooking up the highest-rated dishes across three regional competitions. The Chef Showdown takes place 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Bank of America Center in Uptown Charlotte.

Visit www.ncrla.org/chefshowdown/ to buy tickets.