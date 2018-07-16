CATS holding rapid transit meetings focused on airport, Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is presenting rapid transit options for the north and west corridors at several public meetings in July and August, as well as details for how transit will integrate through Center City.

The public will be asked to review, evaluate and give input on rapid transit options to the west, serving communities near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and into Gaston County, and toward Mooresville, as well as a rail integration strategy for the Center City area.

Meetings begin on July 17 in the West Corridor and on July 19 in the North Corridor.

Details of all meeting locations can be found a www.ridetransit.org. Meetings will be streamed on CATS Facebook Live.