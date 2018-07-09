Business Briefs for July 6

20/30 Fast Track opens at Shops at Piper Glen

CHARLOTTE – 20/30 Fast Track has opened its first Charlotte location at The Shops at Piper Glen.

The weight loss, wellness and nutrition concept is named for a program targeting a 20-pound weight loss in 30 days. It adjusts seven key hormones through a combination of diet and natural, plant-based supplements to facilitate weight loss.

20/30 Fast Track provides workshops, seminars and one-on-one coaching to its members.

Owned by Cody Johnson, 20/30 Fast Track has leased 1,580 square feet at the shopping center. Since opening his first 20/30 Fast Track store in Raleigh in 2016, Johnson has four locations in that market, with two additional Triangle stores planned.

Anchored by Trader Joe’s, The Shops at Piper Glen totals 57,000 square feet at 6414 Rea Road. DeSarno’s Kitchen, a take-and-bake meal provider, recently opened at the shopping center. Eggs Up Grill, a family-oriented breakfast and lunch restaurant, plans to open this summer.

Atrium Health raising minimum wage

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is increasing its minimum wage from $11.50 to $12.50 per hour, beginning July 22.

Teammates who are currently in the $12.50 per hour pay range will receive an increase to maintain pay differentiation. This represents an investment into the lives of more than 7,500 employees.

“As we continue to work together to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, this increase represents our ongoing commitment to our team and supports the incredible work they do every single day,” CEO Gene Woods said.

Atrium Health consistently reviews employee wages and benefits each year and makes appropriate adjustments to ensure it remains competitive and well positioned as the region’s most comprehensive healthcare provider.

Realtor earns luxury creds

CHARLOTTE – Malcolm Murray, an Allen Tate Realtor in the Charlotte-Ballantyne office, earned the Luxury Certification from Allen Tate Company.

The program is designed to help the agent understand the luxury buyer and seller, become familiar with luxury marketing tools and resources, deliver an effective luxury program and successfully complete a luxury transaction.

Realtors complete five hours of classroom instruction and 12 online classes via Luxury Portfolio International; deliver a luxury living presentation to their branch leader; and sell or list a qualifying luxury property ($750K or above) in the previous 12 months.

Charlotte Premium Outlets holds clearance event

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets is ringing in Independence Day with a July Fourth Clearance Event through July 8.

Throughout the holiday, shoppers visiting the center can find additional deals on top of savings of up to 65 percent off on hot summer items from sought-after brands.

The center is at 5404 New Fashion Way. Visit www.premiumoutlets.com/charlotte for details.

Renters: Wait…where’s the washing machine?

CHARLOTTE – Renters are having a tough time finding apartment units with washing machines and dryers, according to a new report by Apartment List.

The online apartment marketplace analyzed the availability of amenities in some of the country’s largest metros, finding Charlotte renters have a lower chance of getting amenities they want and greater odds of getting amenities they don’t want.

For example, 55 percent of renters want in-unit laundry, but just 18 percent of properties have it, said housing economist Chris Salviati.