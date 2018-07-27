Business Briefs for July 27

Wetherington recognized as standout resident

CHARLOTTE – Ryan Wetherington, vice president of corporate services for Allen Tate Relocation, was recently honored as a STANDOUT Charlottean by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Charlotte Chapter.

Wetherington is one of 25 young professionals recognized for this honor, based on professional and philanthropic leadership. He was nominated by Allen Clark, partnership manager with the Charlotte Business Journal.

He will receive a professional mentor, have opportunity to participate in professional networking events and serve as an ambassador for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Wetherington joined Allen Tate Relocation in 2013.

Saturday Brand Communications has new leaders

CHARLOTTE – With the retirement of Theckla Sterrett, Theckla Pope and James Ward take over the helm as president and chief creative officer, of Saturday Brand Communications.

The core competency of Saturday remains “magnetically electric creative.” Using data and research to drive insights, the team is creating advertising that’s reaching people on a deeper level, and then measuring results in more meaningful ways.

Pope worked at Laird + Partners in New York, where she developed campaigns for DeBeers and Gap which ran in Tokyo, London, France and the U.S. She is the president of the AAF Charlotte, a trade association for the advertising industry.

Ward has won national ADDYs and numerous regional & local ADDYs.

David Weekley Homes offers opportunities in two areas

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is closing out of the south Charlotte communities of Waverly and Greenway Village.

Two showcase homes remain in Waverly Townhome Collection, including The Crosland at 8932 Matthews Farm Lane. The two-story, 2,100-square foot townhome with three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and a two-car garage will be ready for move-in late September.

Five showcase homes remain in Greenway Village Cottage and Townhome Collections, including The Ralinda, a three-story, 3,100-square foot townhome with four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a two-car garage at 9030 Boling Green Drive.

Call 704-817-0030 for details.