Business Briefs for July 20

Sharon Towers continues support of Alzheimer’s event

CHARLOTTE – Sharon Towers will be the presenting sponsor of the Charlotte Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the third year.

Nearly 4,000 participants raised more than $605,000 last year to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. The Sharon Towers Walkers was the top fundraising team, netting $41,547.

“We are proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to help support fundraising efforts to advance research, awareness, care and support efforts to put an end to this devastating disease,” said Elizabeth Byrd, director of resident well-being at Sharon Towers.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter holds this year’s walk at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at BB&T Ballpark. Participants complete a one- to two-mile walk and join in a tribute to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Visit http://act.alz.org/charlotte or call 800-272-3900 to walk, volunteer or sponsor the event.



HM Properties announces luxury townhomes

CHARLOTTE – Construction is underway at Rea Court, a new luxury townhome development near Rea and Colony roads.

This new community has 10 appointed luxury townhomes with seven floor plans offering two, three and four bedroom options. Some have a main level master suite and elevator option.

Units will range from 1,955 to 2,789 square feet.

Additional highlights include energy saving features, open floor plans, high ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens, upper level laundry rooms, and attached two-car garages.

Units are priced from upper-$500,000s.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of this summer. Rea Court is being developed and built by Sinacori Homes and the Simonini Group.

“There is very little new construction available in this price range and location,” said Valerie Mitchener, owner of listing firm HM Properties. “This is an amazing opportunity to own a custom unit with the high-end finishes and specifications that Sinacori Homes and Simonini Group are known for building.”

HM Properties opens office

CHARLOTTE – Valerie Mitchener, owner and broker-in-charge of HM Properties, has opened an office in Waverly.

This 2,500-square-foot office space at 7415 Waverly Walk Ave., is the real estate firm’s second office.

Mitchener has hired Katy Bradfield, a top producing broker, to serve as the broker-in-charge at the Waverly office.

HM Properties’ main office is located in SouthPark at 6857 Fairview Road and was purchased by Mitchener in 2014. The company was previously headquartered in SouthPark’s Piedmont Town Center for nine years.

“We determined that Waverly was the ideal fit for us to expand our brand into one of the fastest growing areas in the region,” Mitchener said.

Novant Health Internal Medicine opens clinic

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Internal Medicine has opened a new location in south Charlotte.

This clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 7903 Providence Road, suite 100.

The new clinic features two board-certified Internal Medicine physicians, Dr. Patrick Fillnow and Dr. Michael Kendall.

Novant Health Internal Medicine offers a variety of medical services, ranging from common health concerns to managing chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

The office provides comprehensive primary care for adults age 17 and older.

Homebuilder offers opportunities in Southpark

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is approaching close-out in Avignon Town Homes – SouthPark.

Three quick move-in, showcase homes remain, priced from the $720,000s.

Avignon combines Custom Classics townhomes with a prime location in the shadows of Phillips Place. These townhomes feature Old-World European architecture, high-end finishes and award-winning floor plans.

Ready for immediate move in, The Linville is a two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and a two-car garage. Another Linville-style home will be ready in September.

The Verdale is a three-story townhome with three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and a two-car garage.

Chef Showdown features Charlotte contestants

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association announced that eight of the 21 chefs competing in the third annual Chef Showdown are from Charlotte.

The 15 savory chefs include Luca Annunziata, Caffe Siena; Chris Coleman, Stoke Charlotte; Thomas Marlow, Mimosa Grill;David Quintana, Dot Dot Dot; and Matthew Shepard, McNinch House Restaurant.

The six pastry chefs include Samantha Allen, The Fig Tree; Miranda Brown, The Asbury at the Dunhill; and Anika Rucker, Fahrenheit Charlotte.

The chefs advanced after cooking up the highest-rated dishes across three regional competitions. The Chef Showdown takes place 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Bank of America Center in Uptown Charlotte.

Visit www.ncrla.org/chefshowdown/ to buy tickets.

Macy’s launches The North Star Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE – Macy’s announced the launch of the North Star Relief Fund, which will provide rapid, direct financial assistance to employees during times of natural disaster or personal hardship.

The fund, a designated 501(c)(3) charity, has been established with a seed contribution of $2 million from Macy’s, with on-going support primarily from employee and corporate contributions.

“When our Macy’s family is the community that needs support, our employees go above and beyond to care for one another, seeking ways to offer their support,” CEO Jeff Gennette said.

Gold Leaf Financial takes on risk alignment platform

CHARLOTTE – Gold Leaf Financial has implemented Riskalyze, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints a client’s Risk Number and equips advisers to empower fearless investors.

Riskalyze quantifies the semantics of the financial advice industry, replacing subjective terms like “moderately conservative” and “moderately aggressive” with the Risk Number, a number between 1 and 99 that pinpoints a client’s exact comfort zone for downside risk and potential upside gain.

“Gold Leaf Financial has ushered in a new era of predictability and reliability for their clients by investing in the world’s first risk alignment platform to pinpoint a client’s Risk Number and align their portfolio to fit,” Riskalyz CEO Aaron Klein said.