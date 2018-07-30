Arrest made after fatal Runnymede Lane crash

CHARLOTTE – Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors that led to a vehicle collision that killed one driver and sent three other people to the hospital.

Providence Division officers responded to the crash at 11:38 p.m. July 28 in the 2100 block of Runnymede Lane, north of Barclay Downs Drive. They found a 2010 Ford Escape and 2006 Subaru had collided.

The driver of the Escape, Juan Octavio Reyes, was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m., while a passenger was transported to Atrium Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, Jimmy Gallarday, and his passenger were also taken to Atrium Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Gallarday crossed the double-yellow line.

Police arrested Gallarday on charges of felony death by vehicle and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.