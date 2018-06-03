Truxx provides city with truck-sharing platform

CHARLOTTE – Carlos Suarez found himself in the parking lot of a large home improvement retailer after he bought a box too big to fit in his car. Suarez looked around at the large pickups and vans, wondering, if he can use a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft to get himself home, why not do the same for his large purchase?

Since Suarez developed Truxx, people have used the free app for everything from moves across town to large purchases at retail stores.

Truxx enables users to schedule and rate drivers and make cash-free payments. Rates start at $25 per half hour. With TruxxMe, users save money by loading and unloading. For $35 per half hour, users get TruxxHelp, in which drivers offer an extra set of hands.

“With Truxx, drivers get real money for their time,” Suarez said. “In addition, it gives everyone access to a large network of drivers. It is a perfect marriage and a solution to a common problem.”

Truxx is available for free download from the AppStore and Google Play. It serves Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.

Visit www.TruxxIt.com for details.