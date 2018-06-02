Students appointed to service academies

CHARLOTTE – Congresswoman Alma Adams announced the appointment of 12 high school students from the 12th Congressional District to attend U.S. military service academies.

The following students were appointments: Jordan Graham, Jessie Jenkins, and Andrew LaRocca, U.S. Air Force Academy; Liam Pickett and Kyle Helmendach, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Jack Osment, Alex Weisker, Trenae Aguilar, and David Batumane Kasanganay II, U.S. Naval Academy; and Mark Lawson and Nathaniel Jones Jr., U.S. Military Academy, West Point.

“These exceptional students show tremendous passion and commitment to their education and service to our nation,” Adams said.

She is accepting applications from high school students interested in being nominated for an appointment to a military service academy during the 2018-19 school year by Oct. 31.

Visit www.Adams.house.gov or call Kay Tembo at 704-344-9950 for details.