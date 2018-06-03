SBA to hold Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Roundtable

CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of the National Ombudsman will conduct a Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Roundtable at 10 a.m. June 12 at the Morrison Regional Public Library.

National Ombudsman external relations manager John Kelly, based in Washington DC, will facilitate a roundtable for North Carolina small businesses to share their concerns about federal regulatory challenges they are facing.

The SBA’s Office of the National Ombudsman helps small businesses save time and money resolving complex regulatory compliance and enforcement issues. Its mission is to assist small businesses when they experience excessive or unfair federal regulatory enforcement actions, such as repetitive audits or investigations, excessive fines, penalties, threats, retaliation, or other unfair enforcement action by a federal agency.

Small business owners interested in attending the roundtable must register at https://ncroundtablesba.eventbrite.com.