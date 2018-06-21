Resident reflects on time with son

CHARLOTTE – Don Likens believes it’s important for fathers to spend as much time as possible with their children because time moves too fast.

Likens, a retired periodontist, always tried to find time to hang out with his son, Pierce.

Every weekend, they would have breakfast at the airport and then head to the hangars where Likens watched Pierce admire the planes. The trips to the airport inspired Pierce to work in aviation. He’s now a pilot for a major airline.

Although Pierce’s schedule is very busy, he calls his dad every evening and visits him at his senior living community, Waltonwood Cotswold, as often as he can.

Likens is proud of the successful and kind man Pierce has become. Likens said he wouldn’t be who he is if it wasn’t for Pierce, and that’s why he gives his son an appreciation card on Father’s Day.

“When I look back, I know I may have worked quite a bit, but I always tried my best to spend my free time with Pierce, as well,” Likens said. “I want to urge other fathers to take my advice and believe me when I say time is precious, so be there for your kids. Being a father is truly rewarding. It’s the best gift I’ve ever received.”

Likens, 74, was married for 16 years. Pierce is his only son.

Research shows that children whose fathers are actively involved during their early years are less likely to develop behavioral problems, as having a strong male role model positively affects their intellectual development and their view on gender roles.

“I learned a lot from my father. He taught me to be persistent with everything I decide to accomplish,” Pierce Likens said. “He always said that nothing’s over until it’s over, and this taught me to go after my dreams.”

The Likens family will celebrate Father’s Day by going to dinner and spending time together. Pierce recalls how much his dad loves cards, so he carefully chooses the card each year.

“Seeing our residents with smiles on their faces brings us so much joy, and spending time with their families makes them the happiest,” said Leah Nash, executive director of Waltonwood Cotswold. “Pierce comes to visit his father a lot, and the bond between them is unbreakable. They are truly an inspiration to all of us.”

About Waltonwood Cotswold

Waltonwood Cotswold opened in August 2016. It offers seniors an individualized community where residents can thrive. The senior living community offers assisted living and memory care apartments in private one- and two-bedroom and studio floor plans for up to 117 residents. Visit www.waltonwood.com or call 704-490-4330 for details.