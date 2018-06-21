News briefs for June 15

Comic book fans converge on Uptown

CHARLOTTE – Don’t worry if you see Thanos or The Joker hanging around Uptown over the weekend. Heroes Aren’t Hard to Find hosts HeroesCon 2018.

The comic book convention offers several workshops, including Cosplay 101, Creator Law 101, digital trends and drawing “Star Wars” characters. Perhaps the one for newbies to attend is at 2 p.m. June 15 on how to get the most from the convention.

HeroesCon 2018 takes place June 15 to 17 at the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. Collegte St. Admission costs $25 for one day pass with discounts for multiple days. Children, 12 and younger, get in free.

Visit https://www.heroesonline.com/heroescon/ or call 704-375-7462 for details.

Residents can help shape area road projects

INDIAN TRAIL – Residents can take part in a new online survey from the North Carolina Department of Transportation that will be used to prioritize potential transportation projects in the area.

The NCDOT is looking for resident feedback about the 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program and what priorities residents have for future transportation projects. The survey, which is available online at https://ncdot-stip.metroquest.com, shows a map of planned projects across the Charlotte region.

Participants can click on an outlined project and choose if it is a “priority project” for them. Comments also can be left regarding each project.

Residents can zoom in and click on the highlighted projects – selecting “Yes” if that is a priority project for them. After selecting all of their desired priority projects, participants should select “Finish” in the right-hand column and enter their contact information to complete the survey.

Teen gives to food bank

CHARLOTTE – Eliana Spector, of Charlotte, celebrated her recent bat mitzvah by supporting Leket Israel – The National Food Bank.

Eliana raised $500 through a bake sale in Shalom Park. She donated the money to Leket Israel. Eliana and her family also visited the Shiller fields near Rehovot, where they picked up 80 pounds of apples for distribution to Israelis in need.

These apples will feed 200 needy families. Leket is truly grateful for Eliana’s passion in giving back to the community and in helping to rescue and distribute surplus food to benefit Israel’s poor.

“It’s admirable when young people appreciate the value of charity and dedicate their time to volunteer with Leket Israel,” said Joseph Gitler, Leket Israel’s founder and chairman. “Helping pick vegetables in the Shiller fields is a wonderful way for people to connect with the cause and help provide food to Israel’s poor. People see they can make a true difference, even with limited time. In addition, taking the initiative to raise money for such an important cause is something that we don’t take for granted.”

Students win National Merit college scholarships

CHARLOTTE – Several area studetns were among the 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships ﬁnanced by colleges and universities.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution ﬁnancing the scholarship.

Winners (listed by school and university) include:

• Ian Bodenheimer, Providence High School, Washington and Lee University.

• Adam Burke, Providence Day, University of South Carolina.

• Delaney Caldwell, Providence Day, Vanderbilt University.

• Caspar Caudill, Providence, Auburn University.

• Katlyn Gonzalez, Providence Day, Vanderbilt University.

• Alexander Harrison, Charlotte Latin, Carleton College.

• Carey Leech, Providence Day, Case Western Reserve University.

• Vaibhav Pachalla, Providence Day, Purdue University.

• Adina Peck, Charlotte Country Day, Emory College.

• Kaela Sanborn, Providence Day, Boston University.

• Lily Zheng, Charlotte Latin, University of Chicago.

City adopts $2.6B budget

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has adopted a $2.6 billion spending plan that goes into effect July 1.

The budget includes a one-cent property tax increase that will result in $9.8 million of new revenue.

The City of Charlotte’s budget allocates an additional $35 million to the Affordable Housing Program, which increases the 2018 Housing Bond total to $50 million. The city will also work with private sector and philanthropic partners.

The budget includes a $15 million increase for sidewalks and pedestrian safety, $4 million for bicycle travel and $2 million aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

Under the new spending plan, salaried and hourly employees will receive 3 percent raises. Additionally, employees will pay no city health insurance premiums in August 2018, and health insurance premiums will not increase in 2019. The budget includes $4.2 million to attract qualified police recruits and to retain trained personnel. An additional $1.4 million is included in the budget for pay adjustments for Charlotte Fire employees.

“I commend City Manager Marcus Jones and his team for creating a budget that supports our community and allows the city to grow in a sustainable, thoughtful way,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “Charlotte is already a place where people want to be, and our newly adopted budget ensures that continues for decades to come.”

Visit www.charlottenc.gov/budget for details.

UnitedHealthcare invites

seniors to celebrate health

CHARLOTTE – UnitedHealthcare will host A Better You, a series of health and wellness educational events, to help seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries learn more about Medicare and their health care coverage options.

The events will feature renowned keynote speakers and musical performances to engage and motivate participants in a celebration of health.

Events will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 23 at The Mint Museum Uptown, 500 South Tyron St.

UnitedHealthcare offers other resources tailored for Medicare beneficiaries, including www.medicaremadeclear.com, where people can find clear, easy-to-understand information that breaks down the complexities of Medicare. The site also provides health and wellness information to help older adults and other beneficiaries manage chronic conditions and enhance their quality of life.

The events are open to the public, and there is no cost to attend. RSVP by calling 888-385-1995 or visiting www.abetteryou.info.