National Pawn funds tech center

CHARLOTTE – National Pawn is outfitting a new technology center for the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club on Marsh Road.

The donation comes with 10 new computers, as well as $2,000 for software upgrades, staff training and future repair costs to make the center immediately useable and sustainable for years to come.

“Many of our students do not have access to computers in their homes, so having these resources in the club is crucial for them,” said Marty Clary, director of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

The nonprofit serves more than 85 students, ages 6-18.

The new technology center will be unveiled with a donation ceremony June 14.

The donation is part of the retailer’s commitment to give back to communities, especially underprivileged youth.

“As an Eagle Scout, giving back to the community is something that we do every day,” said Bob Moulton, founder of National Pawn. “The look of surprise on the kids’ face when they see this gift, and knowing they’ll be able to use these computers for years to come, is what I always dreamed I’d be able to accomplish.”

National Pawn is collecting tablets and any other tech donations to further arm the club with additional resources from the community. Drop donations off at any National Pawn store (2905 Eastway Drive or 5418 South Blvd.) and mention the device is a donation for the club.

Visit www.nationalpawnshops.com for details.