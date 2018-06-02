Mall shoppers can help students succeed

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark mall are offering opportunities to support students.

One dollar from every Simon Youth Foundation Visa gift card purchase will support scholarship and graduation programs in the community. The community can also toss coins into the Wishing Well to honor and celebrate graduates. Wells are in West Plaza at SouthPark and outside of Market Hall at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Charlotte Premium Outlets will award Vidhiben Patel, of Ardrey Kell High School, with a $1,500 scholarship. Patel plans to study philosophy and religion at UNC-Chapel Hill.

SouthPark will present Kylie Brown, of Taylorsville, with a $1,500 scholarship. Brown plans to study health care at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Since 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 15,660 students at risk of dropping out of high school graduate and awarded nearly $17 million in scholarships.

“Simon Youth Foundation is a national organization, but we can feel the benefit of its efforts right here at home,” said Jessica Kanupp, director of marketing and business development at Charlotte Premium Outlets on behalf of both centers.