Kelly leads International Institute of Municipal Clerks

NORFOLK, Va. – Stephanie Carouthers Kelly became president of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks on May 23 during its 72nd annual conference.

Kelly, of Waxhaw, works as the city clerk for the City of Charlotte. Prior to working in Charlotte, she was employed by her hometown of Shelby for 20 years.

Kelly has been a member of IIMC since 1996. The professional association has more than 14,000 members, representing municipalities with populations of 1,000 to more than 8 million.

Kelly served on the IIMC’s board of directors from 2007 to 2010, as well as earned its Master Municipal Clerk designation.

She was among the first class of 106 North Carolina clerks in 2012 to receive the new designation of North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk from the UNC School of Government and the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks. She has also served as president of the NCAMC.