Interns begin work at newspaper

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Media Group, the parent company of Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, has welcomed four new interns to pitch in this summer, including a pair of familiar faces.

• Riley McCrossan interned with the company last summer. McCrossan, who graduated from Marvin Ridge High School, is majoring in international business and strategic communications at Elon University. While Riley spent much of last summer writing news stories, she would like to develop a more thorough understanding of the newspaper’s relationship with public relations firms.

• Kieran Mouritsen is a rising senior at Wittenberg University, a small liberal arts college in Springfield, Ohio. Mouritsen is studying English and history, with a focus on ancient civilizations and medieval Europe. Kieran is the scholarship chair for his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha, as well as vice president for his university’s Swing Dance Club. Mouritsen, a Marvin Ridge alum, hopes to get some experience editing.

• Isabel Rodgers is majoring in communication studies at the University of Michigan, but she’s familiar with our newspapers, having graduated from Providence Day School. Rodgers, who is double minoring in global media studies and art & design, has already interned at fashion label Worth New York in New York City and aUM Yoga in Ann Arbor Michigan. This summer, she hopes to refine her writing skills to tell truthful and entertaining stories.

• Yustin Riopko returns for his second summer interning with Charlotte Media Group. Ripko, a Butler High School alum, graduated from Western Carolina University in December. He just finished his first semester as an English graduate student and graduate assistant at WCU. Like last summer, he’ll report on news happening around the region.

“Being well versed in how to make strong coffee and work the copy machine, I try to build internship experiences in which students leave with a portfolio or a set of skills they can use beyond the classroom,” editor Justin Vick said. “I’m excited to work with this group of talented minds.”