Group raising $25K to fight human trafficking

CHARLOTTE – A local cohort of 25 people has committed to raising $25,000 for Love Justice International to support a border station that intercepts human trafficking in Nepal.

An anonymous donor will match $10,000, and the group is hoping for the public’s help to reach its goal by June 30.

“There is an estimated 40 million worldwide victims today of modern-day slavery – human trafficking, forced labor and sex trafficking,” said Michele Abraham Castle, the cohort’s project coordinator. “Our group was horrified to find out how many end up here in North Carolina. Our goal is to raise enough funds to save 110 lives from the nightmare of human trafficking before they are traumatized.”

Visit www.lovejustice.ngo/for-freedom for details.