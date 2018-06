CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is offering incentives for homebuyers who build from the ground up in the area between June 1 and July 31.

The “Start Packing” promotion allows homebuyers to unbox a $10,000 home discount; an appliance package, valued up to $3,200; and up to 1 percent of their loan amount – up to $10,000 – to be used toward closing costs in select communities.

Call 704-817-0030 for details.