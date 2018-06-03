Cox joins Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics board

CHICAGO – Sharon Cox, of Charlotte, is among 19 national leaders in nutrition, health and business that will serve as the 2018-2019 board of directors of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Cox is the owner and cofounder of Cox Duncan Network, a foodservice consulting firm specializing in food safety, food management, health and nutrition.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners, the academy is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The board is responsible for the academy’s strategic planning, policy development and fiscal management.

Members of the board will serve from June 1 until May 31, 2019.