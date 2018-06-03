Chiropractor partners with wellness firms

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Laura Peterson is dedicated to providing resources that inspire and empower people to achieve their unlimited, innate health potential.

Peterson is partnering with other small businesses to host Saturday workshops throughout June. Each of the following workshops start at 10 a.m., features a wellness expert and includes an adjustment:

June 9: Yoga with Rachel Blattner.

June 16: Wellness class with Danielle Valoras.

June 23: Chair massages with Sasha Goldman.

June 30: Yoga with Rachel Blattner.

The cost is $30.

Peterson Chiropractic opens 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 4523 Park Road.

Call 704-496-9598 for appointments.

